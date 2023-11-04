Fathers-Turned-Business-Partners Opens a “Unique” Bookstore in Bellevue

Duo Fearless Cummings and Andile Mahlangeni-Byndon, who are the founders of 2 Dads and a Bookstore, are coming up with the best initiatives to ensure the growth of the book community. Both are fathers-turned-business-partners and have successfully launched their bookstore in Bellevue, NE.

Cummings and Mahlangeni-Byndon discovered their mutual interest in reading while working at their prior company. They became good friends, and this resulted in their iconic collaboration. The best thing about the duo was that within just 90 days, they were able to initiate their business plan.

Speaking about their bookstore, Mahlangeni-Byndon said how it’s quite unique compared to others. “Our bookstore is very unique because we are probably one of the only few stores that give 100% of the revenue that the authors make back to them,” he said to KETV-7. He also mentioned their business initiative aims to give authors “a place and a platform where they can show their work to the community.” The duo also called their business plan “cool” and how it’s a “vibe” rather than any typical bookstore.

According to the duo, 100% of the proceeds of 4,000 books in the store are given to the authors. Also, their business mission seems to be beyond sales rather, they are more focused on creating a comfortable space for the readers. In the coming time, the duo is planning to host events in the store as well.

“Andile and I believe that no matter what problems you have, there’s not a book out there that couldn’t solve it,” Cummings told WOWT-6. He further added how books can help you learn anything in life. “If you’re going through something horrible, there’s 1,001 people who have probably written about it.”

The community seems to be just as impressed by their incredible initiative. They have received a great response from people as many are buying books from them.