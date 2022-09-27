Top 10 Gifts For The Bibliophile In Your Life 2022

Buying gifts for your book-loving friend might seem easy at first. They like books, right? But it can be hard to find the perfect and unique gift that suits them and their personality. Check out our gift guide.

1. Non-Fiction Books

If you know that your bibliophile loves books or is interested in learning – why not reach for a non-fiction book? These can range from bibliographies and autobiographies to guidebooks and cookbooks. Some of our favorite ones include ‘The Ultimate Google My Business Guide 2022’ and travel guides to mainland Europe, like Belgium and France.

2. Fiction Books

There’s a whole host of excellent fiction books to choose from, but where should you start? It’s good to consider whether your book-loving friend or family member follows a specific author or genre. These are the easiest routes to go down.

3. Cushions

Nothing says “I love you” like a comfortable cushion. It shows your friend that you care about them, their back and that they’re comfortable. You can search for themed cover cushions and pick the one you know the bibliophile in your life will love.

4. Jewelry

The old cliché follows that the best gifts come in the smallest packages. It’swell-known that jewelry is still one of the most popular gifts. There’s a whole range of book-related jewelry available. These vary from pages of books that have been cut up and re-purposed to clay pieces that are cut and painted to look like a story cover.

5. Book Lights

One of the nicest and most thoughtful gifts you can give is a book light. You don’t want your loved one straining their eyes, and it’s great if the book light attaches to the book itself. This means they can read in the dark, even under their duvet.

6. E-Readers

With e-readers becoming increasingly popular, you can think about giving one as a gift. This way, your bibliophile friend can change the font, lighting, and accessibility to suit. What’s more, they no longer have to jam-pack their books into a suitcase to go on holiday.

7. Create A Book-Nook

Some of the best and most personal gifts are those you make by hand. Why not do some designing and DIY all in one and create a book nook for the bibliophile in your life? It’s super easy and requires a bookcase, a comfy sofa, and a soft cushion and blanket. Bonus points for having candles and ambient lighting too.

8. Candles

Do you love the smell of old books or libraries? Fortunately, you can buy candles that smell like this. It’s even been shown in studies that scented candles can reduce anxiety and relax you. There’s nothing like giving the gift of relaxation, especially if this fits in with a book-loving theme.

9. Book Bags

Book bags are super handy for carrying your books and keeping them protected. Gone are the days when your book pages become damaged and dog-eared. The best thing is that these handy bags also protect your book’s spine.

What’s wonderful about giving one as a gift is that you can choose the design in line with their favorite book or color scheme. You can even add your loved one’s favorite book cover.

10. Bookshelves

If the bibliophile in your life has millions of book stacks in a disorganized manner, then a bookshelf is the ideal gift. Simple and classic.

Final Thoughts

There are as many gift types as there are genres of books. Consider what would be most useful and in your budget, and use these tips to help you pick the perfect gift for the book lover in your life.