For students, pirated books often are the best means to save costs, Danish survey reveals

Amid uncertain times, the challenges faced by students have become increasingly complex. Education costs continue to rise, leading many students to employ various strategies, such as loans and photocopies, to afford the necessary resources. Some opt to share books or purchase cheaper second-hand editions, while others resort to more dubious means by downloading or purchasing pirated books. Although this practice is undeniably illegal, the significant cost savings often provide much-needed relief for financially strapped students.

These cost-saving measures are not a recent development. Many years ago, photocopiers at universities were already churning out unauthorized reproductions of copyrighted works daily. However, with the advent of digital books, copying has become even more effortless. Naturally, publishers are not pleased with this progress.

As TorrentFreak reported, textbook piracy is a prevalent phenomenon worldwide. While enforcing copyright laws remains relatively uncommon, there have been instances in Denmark where students have faced legal repercussions for selling pirated textbooks. Publishers had hoped that such cases would serve as a deterrent, but unfortunately, there are no signs of this being the case.

A recent study conducted by the Danish anti-piracy group Rights Alliance, in collaboration with Epinion, aimed to shed light on students’ attitudes and behaviours towards digital textbooks, particularly those obtained illegally. The findings of multiple surveys conducted over the years reveal a concerning trend. Despite lawsuits and public appeals to discourage piracy, students continue to source unlicensed books from various channels.

Approximately half of the students who utilize digital textbooks (representing 84% of the respondents) confess to having used pirated copies at least once. This figure has remained relatively steady since 2020, showing no significant impact from recent legal actions and court-imposed fines. While a substantial percentage of students may be unaware of the legal implications, it is noteworthy that 70% acknowledge the illegality of piracy.

The extent of illegal book acquisition varies among students. While some may limit themselves to a book or two, as many as a quarter of students who engage in piracy obtain more than half of their required textbooks through unauthorized means. Furthermore, a small subset (7%) procures between 91% and 100% of their books illegally.

Rights Alliance emphasizes educational institutions’ role in addressing this issue. There is a need for greater emphasis on educating students about the consequences of piracy, an often overlooked aspect. Maria Fredenslund, the director of Rights Alliance, stresses the importance of educational institutions proactively communicating with students on this matter. When program management, teachers, and tutors actively discourage the illegal sharing of study materials, it can significantly influence social norms within academic programs.

However, it remains uncertain whether such measures will have a substantial impact. The majority of survey participants already possess knowledge of the illegal nature of book piracy, yet they persist in their actions. It seems that the allure of significant cost savings outweighs the legal ramifications for many students.

The research findings also reveal that only 18% of students would consider reducing their engagement in illegal textbook acquisition if they faced the risk of legal consequences. Additionally, a mere 11% would be swayed to change their behavior if their social circle did not support piracy.

There is one critical factor that could potentially incentivize students to opt for legal alternatives, and that is pricing. Approximately half of the students who opt for pirated textbooks would consider purchasing them if prices were significantly reduced. To effectively sway the majority of this group, prices would need to be at least 50% lower than the current rates. However, it is important to note that this might not align with publishers’ preferred solutions.

In addition to price reductions, many students also highlight the importance of improved access to digital books through official library channels as a viable solution. Such measures would further contribute to reducing costs.

In conclusion, the research underscores the challenge of combating textbook piracy as long as legal alternatives remain financially out of reach for students. While increasing prosecutions and launching awareness campaigns may lead some individuals to reconsider their habits, for the majority, financial constraints remain the driving force behind their actions.