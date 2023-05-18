New ChatGPT-based e-Book Generator tool from Ink AI can create full-length e-books easily

Writing an e-book might have become all the more easier than ever before thanks to the new revolutionary e-Book Generator tool by Ink AI, the company revealed via a press release. It basically is an app that harnesses the remarkable capabilities of artificial intelligence to transform your ideas into captivating e-books at an unprecedented speed, which the company is claiming will be achieved without compromising on quality.

Ink AI, fuelled by cutting-edge ChatGPT technology, offers writers an unparalleled experience in content creation. This game-changing AI-powered writing tool is set to redefine the landscape of writing, empowering users to effortlessly craft complete books from their concepts. By leveraging a paradigm-shifting natural language processing (NLP) framework, Ink AI responds to your commands by generating text that captivates readers with its casual and conversational tone.

With Ink AI’s e-Book Generator, creating e-books has become effortless and simple. You will no longer have to rely on multiple software tools if you have been using those all this while given that Ink AI provides a seamless all-in-one solution. Its intuitive interface, coupled with customizable templates and automated formatting, enables even non-tech-savvy individuals to transform their ideas into polished books ready for publication.

Apart from its ability to create content based on your ideas and concepts, the e-Book Generator also comes with several advanced features as well. Those include the ability to generate tables of contents as well as incorporating graphics and text. These apart, the tool will also let you create content in downloadable PDF file formats or FlipBooks. Then there are also the instant e-book illustrations as well that you can use besides having the ability to embed external links within your e-book.

The e-Book Generator also does not stop at just creating the e-book for you, for it will also help you market your creation as well. You have the option to publish your e-books in over 50 e-book marketplaces, reaching a wider audience and maximizing your profit potential. Self-publishers will rejoice at the cost-effective alternative to hiring ghostwriters, as Ink AI provides an affordable option without compromising on professional quality.

Ink AI empowers you to self-publish your print book online by downloading your e-book in PDF format. Although direct print book publishing is not available through the Ink AI platform, there are always platforms such as Amazon KDP and other self-publishing channels to bring your words to life.