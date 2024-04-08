Scribd now rebranded as Everand

Scribd, the file-sharing platform that also hosts e-books and audiobooks is no more. To put it in the right perspective, the company is now renamed as Everand. Earlier, there used to be three separate entities – Everand, Scribd, and SlideShare that users had access to.

Also, each was confined to their respective domains. For instance, user-uploaded documents used to be available via Scribd while Everand provided access to e-books, audiobooks, podcasts, and such. SlideShare provided access to ad-free content such as download presentations and professional content. Now, under the changed scheme of things, all of it has come to be referred to as Everand.

The company also stated everything from the consumer’s point of view remains the same so that the same login credentials that were being used so far to log in to Scribd remain valid for Everand as well. The same billing information remains relevant post the rebranding process. Valid users will be able to log in and use the service as usual, with all content now available under a single umbrella.

Everand can also be considered one of the best subscription services for e-books and audiobooks. Not only is the library the largest around, but it is also among the most varied as well. It offers nice and well-sorted apps for both Android and iOS though you can always read or listen to your favorite e-books or audiobooks respectively via any browser on any device. Progress gets synced across devices and platforms, so you can always pick up from the point you have left earlier.

The company offers a 30-day free trial period though post that, users are going to be charged $12 every month. However, while the company claims unlimited access to its content for a fixed monthly subscription, there are certain restrictions that apply to some e-books and audiobooks. Unfortunately, such restrictions aren’t described clearly.