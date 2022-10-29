Students in Japan find paper books easier to read than e-books

A survey of the preferred reading material among students in Japan has revealed paper books to be the clear winner, The Japan News reported. Interestingly, this applies to all student tiers such as elementary, junior, and high school students who seem to be unanimous when it comes to the choice of content they’d like to read as all three groups have shown a preference for paper books over e-books. The students said they find the traditional books are easier to read compared to the digital versions of the same.

Among elementary students, 45.6 percent said they prefer paper books though that dropped to 40.4 percent among junior high school students before climbing back to 45 percent among high schoolers. E-books read via a smartphone or a tablet have emerged to be the preferred choice among 34.4 percent of elementary school students, 38.5 percent of junior high school students, and 34.9 percent of high school students.

The above trend is reflected among the girls as well, what with 47.6 percent of elementary school girls, 45 percent of junior high school girls, and 49.2 percent of high school girls preferring paper books instead of e-books. The reason too is similar as the girls also found paper books easier to read than reading e-books using a smartphone or a tablet device.

About 14,091 students enrolled in 161 schools throughout Japan were polled in the survey. The survey that is conducted annually by the Japan School Library Association covered those belonging to fourth-grade elementary school to third-year high school, which makes it a comprehensive study of the reading trends currently in vogue among the entire student community.

The survey results have come up at a time when the nation is celebrating Book Week and the autumn reading promotion month. Both events started on Thursday and are the time when publishers and bookstores hold several promotions and events to lure readers to read more.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.