E Ink postcard picture frame to send postcards online

There was a time when collecting postcards was considered a nice hobby. There was also the provision to send them to friends and family, maybe with a personalized note written to it. The latter bit made such postcards all the more special. Unfortunately, while modern day communication aids like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Skype, and whatnot have rendered postcards obsolete, someone by the name Cameron is aiming to revive the past glory of postcards with a postcard picture frame he has made using an E Ink display.

As Hackaday reported, the E Ink display is designed to show images that your friends might have sent you. However, to do that, your friends will have to open the link that you sent them to upload the image. The picture frame will pick up such images for displaying based on an internal algorithm that again has several customization options as well. For instance, you have the option to change settings or delete images you don’t like.

The picture frame itself is quite a looker too thanks to the beautifully crafted frame made of wood. This adds a touch of a retro feel to the picture frame as well though the nice thing with it is that the beauty runs skin deep. That’s because the PCB on the inside also has been beautifully crafted and assembled. Done up in black, the PCB hosts the ESP32, a battery, and a USB-C charging circuit. Battery life again is a commendable one year on a single charge thanks to the extremely low power requirements of E Ink displays.

More details in the video below.