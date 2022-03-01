New Smart ID card comes with E Ink display, mic, and camera

The RFID cards might soon be passe if the Smart ID card from KongTech has its way. With an integrated E Ink display, the Smart ID card concept is way more advanced and offers far more functionality than RFID cards. Take for instance the E Ink display which can be used to display the employees’ pictures as well as other information for identity confirmation. Then there is a microphone and a camera too which comes in handy for recording business meetings or presentations.

This along with the RFID capabilities that the Smart ID card comes with not only makes it a viable alternative for the former but there is a slot in it too for storing credit/ debit cards. This way, as Yanko Design mentioned, the Smart ID cards can function as a wallet of sorts as well. In other words, with the Smart ID card, you have all your business needs covered.

The card also features a slick aluminum build and is designed to hang around your neck. It comes with a USB Type-C port at the bottom which allows for charging the device, something that you’d need to do just once a week. It sports a nice look too, what with the ultra-thin bezels all around with only the forehand being more pronounced.

The right edge hosts the power button which serves the dual role of switching on or off the device or operating the camera and mic located at the bottom. This way, you are always prepared to capture important meeting proceedings or other information, all of which is stored in the card itself. The same can be transferred to other devices either wirelessly or via the USB-C port at the bottom.

So far so good but there happens to be a major drawback with the Smart ID card, it is significantly thicker compared to the RFID cards that it wishes to replace. Sure the RFID cards serve nothing more than an access control system and mark employee attendance but it’s something that we can toss around or keep it in our pockets without ever worrying about it.

The Smart ID cards, on the other hand, demands a little more respect and care, which again could be a small price to pay, if it can be so said, for letting us have a lot more functionality.