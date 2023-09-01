Amazon Oasis gets discounted ahead of Father’s Day in Australia

How about a Kindle Oasis as a Father’s Day gift this year for your reading-obsessed father? If you have been thinking along such lines, you are in luck thanks to some generosity on the part of Amazon Australia. They are currently offering a discount on the Kindle Oasis, which is a rarity given that it isn’t every day that the Kindle Oasis gets discounted. The price, as 7News reported, has dropped 15 percent so that the Kindle Oasis can now be bought for a nice $364, down from the usual $429 price tag.

The Kindle Oasis is positioned as a premium e-book reader offering and is unique in the Kindle line-up in more ways than one. It is the only Kindle device to come with physical page turn buttons. It also incorporates a unique design with an asymmetrical, ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to hold with one hand. It has a thicker side on one edge, which makes it easy to hold the device comfortably for extended reading sessions.

The Oasis also boasts a high-resolution 300PPI display, although it’s worth noting that even the base Kindle has caught up with the Oasis in this aspect. Other noteworthy features of the Oasis include its waterproof build, customizable warm light, ample storage, and adaptive front light. Needless to say, you also have access to the vast Amazon ecosystem, ensuring you’ll never run out of content to read or listen to with the Kindle Oasis.

Unfortunately, Amazon, for reasons known only to them, has left the Oasis largely unchanged for several years, even as they’ve released upgraded models of the base Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite more recently. Nevertheless, the Kindle Oasis retains its appeal and remains a top choice for those seeking a premium e-reader.