First Look at the Y-Ben P60l e-reader

Y-Ben has only released one single product up until this point, which was a mini e-reader. The company has just released a new one and it is a six-inch dedicated e-reader with a white and warm lighting. It supports a myriad of book formats and has physical page turn buttons, that press down with a satisfying click.

The Y-Ben P60L features a six-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper touchscreen panel with a resolution of with 1024×768 with 212 PPI. It is made of aluminum and has a front-lit display and a color temperature system. The body is black on the front and the back. The screen is sunken, which actually makes text pop a little bit more, since there is no layer of glass, reflecting the light.

Underneath the hood is a ROCKCHIP RK2818, ARM+DSP，600MHz processor, 128MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. This is pretty paltry for storing your ebooks, luckily there is an SD card that is capable of an additional 32GB. There is no Bluetooth or wireless internet of any kind on this device, which might not be great for consumers, but excellent for business or military environments. There is a Micro USB port, which is used for physically transferring documents from a computer to the reader or charging. Speaking of charging, it is powered by a 1200 mAh battery, which should be good for 3-4 weeks of constant usage. The dimensions are 164mm x 116mm x 8.4mm and weighs 160g.

The only way that you are going to read digital books is if you sideload them onto the Y-Ben. It supports CHM, DOC, EPUB, FB2, HTML, MOBI, PDB, PDF,RTF, and TXT. These are older formats with no advanced typography. It looks like this is a dark mode that the e-reader supports and there are a few different refresh modes that should help with page turn speed. It has an Android OS, but you can’t sideload apps.

The P60L is actually a pretty excellent little e-reader and it is nice to see more entrants into the market. You can purchase this new Y-Ben from the Good e-Reader Store for $119.99.



