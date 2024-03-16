Library removes fees in exchange of cute cat photos

Libraries are renowned for their innovative community outreach programs. From painting workshops, to teen book clubs, to ESL classes and engaging public speakers, there is no end to what a library may offer.

A unique and adorable program out of Massachusetts is garnering a large amount of feel-good press. March Meowness is happening now, and it’s the purrfect combination of quirky public relations, and positive community engagement.

For the month of March, Worcester Public Library (WPL) is forgiving fines for patrons, if they share their cute cat photos.



As shared on the WPL website, “We understand accidents can happen, and sometimes fees might hold you back from fully using your public library. We hope that you will join us as we celebrate March Meowness at all of our Worcester Public Library locations.”

This adorable initiative is in collaboration and support of Second Chance Animal Services and Worcester Animal Rescue League.

In a statement shared with People Magazine, WPL explained that the Felines for Fee Forgiveness program was thought up by the library’s new “Users Task Force”. This committee is a multi-department group, which was created to introduce the library to new users, as well as welcome back any lapsed patrons.

“Library fees can be a barrier for some members of our community, so we wanted to run a fee forgiveness program with a low barrier of entry,” a library spokesperson shared in the interview, continuing, “(The committee) wanted to get people back to the library and noticed that a lot of our younger patrons had fees from books that were lost during the start of the pandemic.”

Cute Currency

Nothing goes with a good book quite like a hot beverage, a cozy blanket, a four-legged fur-ball curled in your lap. Since our beloved pets are often associated with our downtime- just as reading is- combining the two, seemed like an obvious choice.

As such, cat photos are an ideal replacement for money, as they open up conversations. The Task Force’s idea was that people can look at the fees as something silly and light, and not feel too embarrassed or overwhelmed to come into the library and address their accounts.

“We wanted them to know that it’s ok, we understand life happens, we just want them back using our library,” WPL added.

The Felines for Fee Forgiveness is part of the Massachusetts library’s March Meowness event, which is on now and runs through to March 31st. In the first five days of the program, the Worcester Public Library reported clearing over 400 accounts of past fines.

“Libraries change lives for the better. A library is not a luxury but one of the necessities of life. A library outranks any other one thing a community can do to benefit its people. It is a never failing spring in the desert.”- Sidney Sheldon, American Writer