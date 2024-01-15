Macmillan to Publish Memoir of Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley’s life story will be a book, and Macmillan is teaming up with her daughter, Riley Keough, to make it happen. Sara Cywinski, who works at Macmillan, got the rights to publish a special book about Lisa Marie Presley in the UK and elsewhere.

They got the deal from Harriet Poland at CAA. The book will come out on October 15, 2024. Also, there will be an audiobook read by Riley Keough, Lisa’s daughter. This will include recordings of Lisa talking about things she never shared!”

Before Lisa Marie Presley passed away in 2023, she asked her daughter Riley Keough to help her finish writing a memoir. This memoir had been in the works for a long time. Riley, like many of us with requests from our parents, took time with the project.

She thought there would be a perfect time for both of them to sit down and complete it together. However, Lisa Marie unexpectedly passed away last year. Riley felt guilty that the world wouldn’t get to know the loving, joyful, and caring woman she knew and missed.

Macmillan mentioned, “This raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir will lift the veil on one of America’s most storied families, sharing intimate memories of Lisa Marie’s remarkable, tumultuous life while offering a poignant exploration of the bonds between a mother and daughter.”

Keough mentioned, “Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’ daughter. I was lucky to have had that opportunity, and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

Ben Greenberg, who is in charge at Random House, bought the rights for the United States. Cait Hoyt from CAA made the deal.