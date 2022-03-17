Onyx BOOX Nova Air C is a 7.8 inch color e-reader that is coming out soon

Onyx Boox has just submitted FCC documentation for a new color e-reader that will be coming out sometime in the next month or two. The hardware is the exact same as the Nova Air that came out last year, the only new thing is that it is likely employing an E INK Kaleido Plus color filter array, or could possibly be using the 3rd generation tech. This new device will provide users with the ability to freehand draw, edit PDF files or read manga, comics, magazines or other content in full color.

The Onyx Boox Nova Air C features a 7.8 inch E INK Carta HD and E INK Kaleido color e-paper screen. The resolution on the black and white panel is 1404×1872 with 300 PPI. The Color panel is unknown, since I am not sure what Kaleido screen it is using. If it is using the Plus screen, it will have a resolution of 624×468 with 100 PPI and display over 5k different colors. There is a front-lit display panel, but it is unknown if there is amber LED lights for a color temperature system.

Since this is part e-reader and part e-note it comes with a free stylus. This is the same one that shipped with the Nova Air, and it is white and has hexagonal grip with 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity. The nibs jut out a little bit more than their typical black stylus that ships with all of their other products. I found that this new stylus helps with drawing, offering pin point precision. The right side of the Nova Air is magnetic, so the stylus will automatically attach itself.

Underneath the hood is a Snapdragon 636 Octa core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You can connect up to the internet using WIFI and it supports wireless headphones or an external speaker for audiobooks, music, podcasts and more, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. If you don’t feel like using headphones, there is two stereo speakers, which has amazing sound. There is a USB-C port, which is useful for charging the e-Reader to your PC or MAC, or even a wall charger. It is powered by a 2000 mAh battery, which should be good for a couple of weeks of regular use.

On the FCC website is the full user manual, which provides a number of screens in full color. You will get 4 different speed modes, screen sharing, screen recording and it ships with Android 11 and Google Play. It should retail for somewhere between $350 and $400.

Lets say that the Nova Air Color is using E INK Kaleido Plus, how is this different than the Nova 3 Color. They have many things in common, the same screen size, processor, RAM and storage. The Nova Air Color is using an entirely different design, such as white bezel on the front and back, instead of a black one. It is also using Google Android 11, instead of the Nova 3 Color, which has Android 10.

