Onyx Boox Palma is now listed at Best Buy in the US

The Onyx Boox Palma is now available to buy via Best Buy in the US. The pocket-sized e-reader from the Chinese company has been gaining popularity ever since it was launched in September 2023. However, for some strange reason, it isn’t listed on Amazon where almost every other of its device are on sale. Also, the good thing here is that the Palma is available and can be bought for $279.99. The retailer is also offering easy payment options via ZIP where you can pay the price in four equal installments of $70. You have to pay the entire amount over 6 weeks.

The only other place one can buy the Palma right now is from B&H. Interestingly, the retailer is offering the Boox Palma done up in a White shade as well. This is in addition to the Black versions of the Palma e-reader that we have seen so far. However, while the Black version is out of stock, which it remains for most of the time, the White model is yet to arrive. It is marked as ‘New item – Coming soon.’ Both the models are listed for $279.99.

Coming to specs, the Palma impresses with its 6.13-inch 300-PPI display. However, while we do have a clutch of e-readers having 6-inch displays, the Palma has a more smartphone-like narrow aspect ratio. Bezels all around have also been kept slim to ensure the Palma is a lot more pocketable than other 6-inch e-readers, something that has added to its appeal all the more. The display is backed by front light with warm and cold light support that will let you read in all ambient lighting conditions.

Under the hood lies an octa-core CPU coupled with 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of storage. Connectivity options with the Palma include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Other features of the Palma include microSD card support along with a 16 MP rear camera. It has a rotation sensor too which means you can change seamlessly between both landscape and portrait orientations. Worth mentioning, that the Boox isn’t a phone even though it looks like one and can’t be used for making calls.