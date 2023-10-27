Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Pro is now available

Onyx Boox has just released the Tab Ultra C Pro, which is the most powerful 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 colour e-note in the world. This has amazing hardware specs, a camera for OCR, Android 12, Google Play, 2TB SD and comes with a free case and stylus. You can purchase it from the Good e-Reader Store for $649.99.

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Pro has a 10.3-inch E INK Carta 1200 display panel with 300 PPI for black and white content and 150 PPI for colour; it will be able to display close to 5,000 different colours. This should be ideal for reading and editing A5 documents. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. There is a WACOM screen in order to take notes, freehand draw or edit PDF files. It comes with a free Boox Pen 2 Pro stylus with an eraser. It has warm and cool lightning to read in the dark and a slider bar to control the brightness levels.

The Tab Ultra C Pro has a Qualcomm 2.8GHz Octa-core CPU and a 16MP camera with LED flash and OCR functionality. What is OCR? You can use the camera to take a picture of text, and it will automatically convert the image to pure text. This text can be shared with friends via Bluetooth or email. Onyx has confirmed that this model is 13% quicker than the Tab Ultra C, and download speeds have also been enhanced. There is 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with a MicroSD card slot for an additional 2TB. It is designed as a professional productivity tool. Users can achieve the most flexible It has Bluetooth 5.0 to connect wireless headphones and earbuds, it also has two speakers to listen to audiobooks, music or podcasts. A microphone is available for TTS and also voice communication apps. WIFI can connect up to the internet and is it is powered by a 4600 mAh battery.

This is the second Onyx Boox product to include Google Android 12 as the operating system and has full access to the Google Play Store. It has Google Play Services too, so you install all of your favourite Google Apps, such as Google Books or Chrome. TTS is available.