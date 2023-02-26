Sony is discontinuing their Reader Software on March 31st, 2023

Sony has announced they will no longer offer downloads for their Reader Software for PC or MAC. They plan on deleting the installation files on March 31st, 2023. If you use a Sony e-Reader, such as the PRS-T3, their most recent model, as of eight years ago, you will no longer be able to use it.

Sony has a storied history in the e-reader and e-note space. They released e-readers before Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Kobo entered the business. They were also the ones that developed the first front-lit display on e-readers. They also pioneered the concept of e-notes, digital note-taking devices that you can freehand draw, take notes or edit PDF documents. The e-reader landscape would be completely different if it weren’t for Sony. Good e-Reader is pleased to unveil our first documentary, where we look at the entire history of Sony in the e-reader and e-note space and where they are today.

Sony opened their first eBookstore in 2004 and sold e-Readers long before Amazon released their first generation Kindle in 2007. As the e-reader market matured, many new entrants developed their own devices and started selling digital books such as Apple, Google, B&N and Kobo. Due to the increased pressure and diminishing revenue, Sony decided to kill off their e-reader business in 2014 and shuttered their digital bookstore. They issued a firmware update and began to transfer everyone’s accounts to Kobo; however, after a few years, Sony e-readers lost Kobo Support.

Instead of focusing their business on the consumer sector, they started to target the business card. They developed a sizeable 13.3-inch e-note that could read A4 documents. This kickstarted the entire e-note industry, which is still going strong today. In 2020, Sony decided to get out of the e-note business since this was too hypercompetitive. They started a partnership with E INK called Linfiny, and devices began to be licensed to Fujitsu Quaderno, Quirklogic Papyr, Dasung A4 and many others.



