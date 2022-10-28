Amazon Announces New Kindle Rewards Program in Beta

Amazon has unveiled a new program for Amazon Kindle users. It is called Kindle Rewards and it is currently invite only and in beta. The spirit behind this new imitative is to reward people who buy digital books or print books and earn points on the purchases. Users can earn five points on Kindle books and two points on print books. Once enough points have been accrued, they can be redeemed for eBook credit.

Currently you need around 300 points to redeem for $3.00 in eBook credit. The average Ebook costs around $12.50, so you will get back around .59 cents back. You would have bought the book anyways and this way you earn points with it. Amazon did disclose that they will be running limited time promotions where you can earn back 2x the points on digital or print purchases. However, they did not state when they would do it.

This is a free program and doesn’t cost anything to participate. It only applies to print and digital books and does not apply to audiboooks, comics or manga. It is currently invite only, and might be a US only system. If you want to see if your Amazon account is eligible. Visit the Kindle Rewards website.

