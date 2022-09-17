Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen has been upgraded to 16GB

The Amazon Kindle 11th Generation when it launched late last year, only had a paltry 8GB model. This certainly was not enough to hold lots of textbooks, PDF files or audiobooks. Today, Amazon has announced that they have have doubled the storage to 16GB, which is certainly a step in the right direction. They now will be selling two different storage configurations, an 8GB model and the new 16GB variant.

The much-loved Paperwhite still includes the premium features like a 6.8-inch display, up to 10 week battery life, USB-C charging, adjustable warm light, and the world’s best eBook store, that customers love so much. It’s also built with sustainability in mind – 60% post-consumer recycled plastics, 70% recycled magnesium, plus, 95% of the device packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

The 8GB version of the Kindle Paperwhite continues to retail for $159.99 USD and the new 16GB version is retailing for $169.99, which is only $10 more. If you need more storage than either of these two variants, you can shell out $189.99 and get the Paperwhite Signature Edition, which has 32GB of internal storage.

Amazon now is hitting all sorts of different price points with the 11th Generation Kindle. Likely, the vast majority of people who are voracious readers, will still be able to get by with the 8GB model, whereas the bigger storage options are ideal for people who not only read books, but also comics and manga, since the file sizes are bigger. You would also be able to store 3-4 audiobooks on the 16GB too. The size you can select is now basically on your specific use case scenario.

