Amazon sold lots of Kindles on Prime Day and deliveries are delayed

Amazon has announced that Prime Day had its single most significant sales day in company history. During the two-day shopping event, prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide. They saved over $2.5 billion on millions of deals across the Amazon store, helping make it the most prominent Prime Day event ever. Amazon did not disclose how many Kindle e-readers they sold, but Good e-Reader has seen thousands of reports about delays in shipping, some stretching as far as November.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB in Black and the 8GB/16GB variant of the new agave green model have shipping delays for many people who purchased them during the Prime Day event. Most of these models had a 20% savings, which made them an excellent buy for reading at the beach, cabin or just on summer holidays.

Reports on Reddit, Twitter and other social media networks have users disclosing that their Kindles will not be shipped anytime soon. Some people have a September delivery date, others have sometime in October, and a few have a November date. The reports aren’t from only one region; the delays affect customers in Canada, the US, the UK and Europe.

I believe the main reason that the delays are months in advance is that Amazon sold so many Kindles on Prime Day that they don’t have any left and had to petition their manufacturer partner, Foxconn, to make more.

