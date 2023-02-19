First look at the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Case in Agave Green

A couple of weeks ago, Amazon announced two new colors for the 11th generation Kindle Paperwhite and the Signature Edition. You can now buy the e-readers in Denim Blue and Agave Green, Amazon also has nice cases available in the same colors too. Amazon sent Good e-Reader the new colors and Agave Green was the standout. The color is more of a pastel color, a soft and muted green. Not only is the back green, but it wraps around the edges. When you look directly at the screen, there is this nice outline of green.

When paired with the case, the two colors really shine. The faux leather case has a magnetic strip that keeps it closed during transport and automatically puts the Kindle to sleep. When opening the case, it wakes it up again. Inside the case, there is plastic on one side, which is where your Kindle is inserted, on the other is suede, which protects the E INK screen.

With the two new colors and the cases, Amazon is pulling a page right out of Apples playbook. Normally, close to the Spring, Apple tends to release an exclusive new color for the iPhone to help drive sales. This is the first time, that early in the Kindle lifecycle that Amazon debuted two new colors for their most popular e-reader.



