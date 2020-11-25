Hundreds of Kindle Books on sale for Black Friday

Amazon is going to run a Black Friday one day sale for hundreds of bestselling Kindle books. The discounts start at $2.99 and range in price to $4.99. The books that are on sale include The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Windgate, City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert, Pretty Things by Janelle Brown and Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

Amazon rarely discounts Kindle books that are on their bestseller list or are from major publishers. This Black Friday deal is compelling if you want to purchase a bunch of new ebooks and save a ton of money.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.