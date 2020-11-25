Good e-Reader

Hundreds of Kindle Books on sale for Black Friday

By Leave a Comment

Amazon is going to run a Black Friday one day sale for hundreds of bestselling Kindle books. The discounts start at $2.99 and range in price to $4.99. The books that are on sale include The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Windgate, City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert, Pretty Things by Janelle Brown and Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

Amazon rarely discounts Kindle books that are on their bestseller list or are from major publishers. This Black Friday deal is compelling if you want to purchase a bunch of new ebooks and save a ton of money.

Share3
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Vote
WhatsApp
3 Shares
X Close
0