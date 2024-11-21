Kindle Paperwhite 12th Gen and Kindle 2024 on sale for Black Friday

Amazon has just unveiled their Black Friday Sale for their Kindle e-readers, and a few of their latest generation hardware is now available at respectable discounts. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 12th Generation is on sale for $30 off, while the Paperwhite Kids variant with no ads is $40 off. The Kindle 2024 model is also discounted by $25, bringing the new Kindle to a paltry $89.99. Amazon is also running sales on Kindle Colorsoft cases, Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation cases and a few bundle deals.

This is the first time Amazon has discounted its latest-generation e-readers, so it is worth buying the base Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, or Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Neither the new Kindle Scribe nor Colorsoft have received any discounts. These devices will likely not sell again at these savings for the rest of the year.