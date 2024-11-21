Good e-Reader

Kindle Paperwhite 12th Gen and Kindle 2024 on sale for Black Friday

Amazon has just unveiled their Black Friday Sale for their Kindle e-readers, and a few of their latest generation hardware is now available at respectable discounts. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 12th Generation is on sale for $30 off, while the Paperwhite Kids variant with no ads is $40 off. The Kindle 2024 model is also discounted by $25, bringing the new Kindle to a paltry $89.99. Amazon is also running sales on Kindle Colorsoft cases, Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation cases and a few bundle deals.

This is the first time Amazon has discounted its latest-generation e-readers, so it is worth buying the base Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, or Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Neither the new Kindle Scribe nor Colorsoft have received any discounts. These devices will likely not sell again at these savings for the rest of the year.

Preview Product Rating Price
New Amazon Kindle (16 GB) - Lightest and most compact Kindle, with glare-free display, faster page turns, adjustable front light, and long battery life - Black New Amazon Kindle (16 GB) - Lightest and most compact Kindle, with glare-free display, faster page... No ratings yet $109.99 $84.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Our fastest Kindle ever, with new 7' glare-free display and weeks of battery life – Black All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Our fastest Kindle ever, with new 7" glare-free display... No ratings yet $159.99 $129.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB) – larger 7' glare-free display – Kids read an average of 1+ hour per day with Kindle – Cyber City All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB) – larger 7" glare-free display – Kids read an... No ratings yet $179.99 $139.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) – Our fastest Kindle with auto-adjusting front light, wireless charging, and weeks of battery life – Metallic Jade All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) – Our fastest Kindle with... No ratings yet $199.99 $154.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
New Amazon Kindle Kids (16 GB) - If it breaks, we will replace it, includes ad-free books and cover, with glare-free display, faster page turns - Ocean Explorer New Amazon Kindle Kids (16 GB) - If it breaks, we will replace it, includes ad-free books and cover,... No ratings yet $129.99 $94.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Amazon Kindle Case, Thin and Lightweight, Foldable Protective Cover - Fabric Amazon Kindle Case, Thin and Lightweight, Foldable Protective Cover - Fabric No ratings yet $31.99 $26.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
All New, Made for Amazon, Wireless Charging Dock for Kindle Paperwhite Signature Editions (2022 & 2024 Releases) and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (2024 Release) All New, Made for Amazon, Wireless Charging Dock for Kindle Paperwhite Signature Editions (2022 &... No ratings yet $39.99 $33.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Case, Lightweight and Water-Safe, Foldable Protective Cover - Fabric All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Case, Lightweight and... No ratings yet $36.99 $31.44Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Case, Lightweight and Foldable Protective Cover - Premium Leather All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Case, Lightweight and... No ratings yet $64.99 $52.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including All-new Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) - Black, Plant-Based Leather Cover - Black, and Power Adapter Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including All-new Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) - Black, Plant-Based... No ratings yet $222.97 $166.47Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle including All-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) - Black, Fabric Cover - Black, and Wireless Charging Dock Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle including All-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature... No ratings yet $276.97 $195.97Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle (2024 release) - Matcha, Fabric Cover - Matcha, and Power Adapter Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle (2024 release) - Matcha, Fabric Cover - Matcha, and Power... No ratings yet $161.97 $116.97Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Editor-in-chief | michael@goodereader.com | Website | + posts

Michael Kozlowski is the editor-in-chief at Good e-Reader and has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past fifteen years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

