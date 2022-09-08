Kindle Reading Insights is an excellent system that monitors reading habits

Kindle Reading Streaks or Insights is a program that monitors your reading habits. It works on Kindle e-readers, tracks what you read on the web – but it only shows the insights in the Kindle app for Android, iOS and the Amazon website. Some readers are really enamored with reading every single day and seeing how many days or weeks in a row they are reading Kindle books. I have seen some users have 3-4 years in a row, never missing a day. Are you aware that Reading Insights exist and do you use it?

In order to view your Insights on the Kindle app you need to Tap on the More button and Then tap Reading Insights directly under your name choice. Look near the top of the page. You’ll see an area describing how many weeks in a row you’ve read in any book on any of the days in each week, as well as consecutive days you’ve read in any Kindle book, followed by a calendar breakdown showing which days you read books. On the calendar breakdown, navy blue designates days you’ve read, while the lighter blue shows days you haven’t. Days without a color haven’t yet been computed and haven’t been accounted for.

If you do not want Amazon to monitor your Reading Insights it is possible to opt out. Tap the drop-down tab in the top corner of the Don’t want Reading Insights? Tab at the bottom of the scrolling list of stats then follow the onscreen button setup.

I think Reading Insights is an underrated feature that many casual reader are not aware of. You don’t win any prizes or get any free book credit for reaching specific milestones, however there are Kindle forums or Reditt posts where people come together to brag.