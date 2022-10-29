Kindle Vella Awards More than $10 million to Authors

Kindle Vella, serial stories in the Kindle app where authors publish one short episode at a time, has awarded more than $10 million to authors, since it launched last Summer. Vella is an underrated platform, however one of the downfalls is that it does not have integration with Kindle e-readers, only the Kindle apps for Android or iOS. You can also read the Vella stories right on the Amazon website too.

You can normally read a few Vella stories by the author for free and then you have to pay. Instead of paying money, you pay in credits, which costs money. Vella doesn’t get much media attention, it sometimes gets lost in the shuffle with all of the other Amazon services for the Kindle, such as Kindle Unlimited, Prime Reading and Kids+.

You can check out Kindle Vella’s picks for Halloween reads here. With bite-sized episodes about werewolves, zombies, vampires, and ghosts, there are plenty of spooky reads on Kindle Vella this season. Trending stories this month include Shadowglen: Witches & Wolves by Cyan Skye and Filthy Rich Vampires by bestselling author Geneva Lee Albin.

“I was immediately drawn to Kindle Vella, and thought it looked like a fun way to reach a new audience. I love that I can share author notes at the end of each episode, and polls allow readers to give their input too. It’s a way of interacting with my community that I hadn’t experienced until this!” said Rebecca Zanetti, in an exclusive comment to Good e-Reader.



