Many Amazon Kindle e-readers have massive shipping delays

Amazon Kindle e-readers are very popular and are now facing shipping delays. The Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and Kindle Colorsoft are shipping not in weeks but months. Customers post their estimated shipping in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which ranges from January 2025 to March, and some models are unavailable until June 2025.

Specific colour combinations take a long time to ship in the United States. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in metallic raspberry will ship in 3-6 months, and the Kindle Paperwhite in jade green will take 5-8 weeks. The Kindle Colorsoft is simply out of stock, and pre-orders are unavailable. Meanwhile, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in metallic raspberry in Canada has a May 2025 shipping date for new orders. The base model of the Kindle in green is simply out of stock and can’t even be ordered.

Insiders have disclosed to Good e-Reader that there are a couple of reasons for the shipping delays. Thousands of people want a replacement for a device already ordered and shipped, but for whatever reason, there are problems with the hardware, and the e-reader was sent back to Amazon. These people are taking priority over the people who placed a new order for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. There was a ton of demand for the Paperwhite and Signature Edition, and Amazon sold out. The Kindle Colorsoft continues to see massive shipping delays for existing orders, trade-ins, replacements and new orders.

Amazon likely did not anticipate the sheer demand for the new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, so Foxconn must manufacture many products to satiate the existing market and future demand. It takes months for production to ramp up and the e-readers to be produced, which is why the estimated shipping date is being pushed back into the future.



