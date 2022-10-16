New Kindle Basic and Kids Edition e-readers are delayed

Amazon was taking pre-orders for the all-new Kindle e-Reader and the Kids model for the past couple of weeks. It looks like a combination of demand and shortages have made most of them unavailable. In Canada, the entry level Kindle in black is shipping within a couple of weeks, whereas the denim model is going to take between 6-8 weeks for delivery. In the United States, the black model is shipping out right away, whereas the denim one is shipping out at the beginning of November.

The Kindle Kids edition of the all-new Kindle is having worse delays in the United States. The e-Reader comes with three different cases, which you get for free when ordering one. The Ocean Explorer cover is shipping in the second week of December, which is a 6-8 week delay. The other two covers are taking the same amount of time to ship out. This includes Space Whale and Unicorn Valley. It looks like due to the pre-order frenzy, Amazon likely sold so many Kids Editions that they can’t keep up with demand and have to do another manufacturing run, this is why it is taking so long for them to be delivered to customers. At least, you should be able to get them in time for Christmas.

