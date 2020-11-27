Kobo e-readers on sale for Black Friday

Kobo hardly ever discounts their entire line of e-readers, but they are running sales on every single model. This is the perfect time to pick up the Forma or Libra H2O. Each of these have a bookstore that can be used to purchase ebooks, manga and a slew of other content. You can borrow from a supported Overdrive library, browse and checkout the books, right on the Kobo.

In the United States, the Kobo Forma regular price is $249 for the 8GB model and the sale price is $219. The 32GB model is regularly $299, but can be yours for $249.The Kobo Libra is available in black or white, the everyday price is $169, but is now on sale for $149, a really good deal. This is their mid-level tier, on par with the Paperwhite. The Kobo Clara HD used to be their entry level e-reader, until the Nia came along earlier this year, although the Nia has not received a discount, it is only $99. The Clara is normally $119, but is on sale for Black Friday to Cyber Monday for $99. These same deals are available online on Walmart’s website too, but it doesn’t technically say they are on sale.

Meanwhile, in Canada Kobo e-readers are more expensive. The Forma 8GB is usually $299, but it on sale for $269 and the 32GB model is $349, the sale price is $319. The Libra is also pricey, $199 for the everyday price and $169 for Black Friday. The only other model on sale is the Clara HD, the normal price is $149, sale price is $119. Chapters Indigo, the largest bookstore in Canada is also matching the deals, online and in-store.

