Kobo makes a number of bookstore improvements

Kobo has just issued a new firmware update for most of their e-readers. They have added some store functionality, which should be a welcome improvement. eBooks in the store now include an estimate of how long they typically take to read. Tap on the Details tab to see word count, number of pages, and estimated reading time. You can now scroll the eBooks storefront to see books related to what you’ve recently read, new releases, and other featured lists. Your Wishlist is now more easily accessible from the Kobo Store homepage.

Here are some of the other features found on the 4.32.19501 update file that is being pushed out today.

Notebook Improvements

New notebooks will use your most recent pen settings as default

Selected blocks in the Advanced Notebook will show a menu with Convert/Edit, Copy, Paste and Delete options.

The Basic Notebook now has an improved stylus response speed.

General Improvements

Toolbar icons now show a selected circle to make it clearer when they are pressed.

Better alignment for VIP price icons in the store.

Bug Fixes

Highlights no longer disappear when editing a note.

Enabled filtering of highlights and notes.

Resolved a font rendering issue with sideloaded EPUBs that caused crashes.

