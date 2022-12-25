New Kobo e-reader and e-note to be released in early 2023

Kobo is developing another new e-reader that will be released sometime in the next few months. The company has just filed for FCC certification, which is the last step they have to make in order to release it to the masses. The model number is N605 and it seems to have WIFI, Bluetooth, USB-C port and has compatibility with the Kobo Stylus, so this new device will likely be able to freehand draw, take notes, edit PDF files and edit eBooks.

Whenever Kobo is going to be releasing new hardware, they have Netornix file the various certifications in the US, Canada, Europe and other major markets. Netronix is the Taiwanese company that manufactures and devices and is responsible for all of the internal components. Currently, we do not have any idea of the screen size, or any of the hardware. This is because it is all pictures, manuals and test photos are under embargo until the summer of 2023.

The Kobo Sage, Libra, and Clara 2e are all new e-readers or e-notes that have come out in the past year. If I were to guess, given that it has compatibility with as Kobo Stylus, and Bluetooth, it will not be a new Nia e-reader. Instead, it might be a second generation Elipsa with more powerful hardware.

The Elipsa first came out in 2021 was their first digital note taking device. It featured a 10.3 inch E INK Carta 1200 display and a resolution of 1404 by 1872 with 227 PPI. I have a feeling the new model will have the same 300 PPI that the Kindle Scribe employs. Kobo has a better writing experience than the Scribe, since it has been out on the market longer, so their freehand drawing and PDF editing features are more advanced.



