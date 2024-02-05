Cthulhu Cat One-Shot Gag Manga Gets Licenses

Image credit: Pixels

Good news for manga lovers! Dark House Manga has recently made an announcement that they have licensed Pandania’s one-shot full-color gag manga Cthulhu Cat. The manga is set to be released in the upcoming fall for the readers who are interested in the same.

For those who want to access the manga as trade paperbacks on retail shelves, they can get them on September 17. Meanwhile, people who want to access the manga in comic shops can do the same starting September 18.

As for the details, the new English edition of the manga is translated by Zack Davisson (Kaibyo: The Supernatural Cats of Japan, At the Mountains of Madness manga adaptation) and lettered by Steve Dutro (Plants vs. Zombies). The original full-color manga was published by Kadokawa in Japan back in 2022.

To mention about the synopsis of the manga, here’s a brief as per Anime Trending:

An ordinary Japanese high school student takes home an abandoned supernatural cat left in a cardboard box. Maybe he shouldn’t have meddled with kitties beyond human comprehension—after all, it had tentacles where its whiskers should have been! But it’s too late now. With no Elder Sign on the cat door, soon the pick of the Mythos litter starts to invade his house, as furry and feline versions of Hastur, Yog-Sothoth, Nyarlathotep, and other adorable Lovecraftian horrors blast his mind, whisper impossible secrets, and generally get underfoot!

Ph’nglui mglw’nfah Cthulhu Cat R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagnya! (“In his house in R’lyeh dead Cthulhu Cat waits dreaming, meow!”)

Pandania has earlier worked on multiple series, including names like Monster Cats, The Evil Secret Society of Cats, and Yokai Cats. These series have been published in English for the audience by Seven Seas Entertainment. All of these have received great responses from the audience.