Firmware 6.5 for InkPad Lite: support for OTG devices and many other improvements

Meet the big update for PocketBook InkPad Lite – firmware version 6.5 is already available for installation. With the new software, the device will support USB On-The-Go technology – connecting card readers or external flash memory using an USB OTG cable directly with the e-reader, without a laptop or PC. This feature provides users with a new convenient option of content transferring to the e-reader, without unnecessary connections to additional devices.

Other improvements that are available with firmware 6.5:

Books from the Book Store’s Wish List will be displayed on the Main menu – the list of books you are interested in is now always at hand. It will give more comfort while shopping in the bookstore on e-reader.

Ability to quickly buy books from your wish list.

Quick synchronization of the library with Send-to-PocketBook due to the icon in the upper right corner of the service’s folder.

Ability to adjust brightness and color temperature settings separately for Photoframe mode.

The new firmware optimizes the speed of some functions and services:

Increased loading speed after switching on.

The List of Contents and List of notes will open faster.

The speed of opening books in MOBI format has been significantly increased, as well as the speed of comic book files (CBR and CBZ formats).

Increased book search speed – the search starts as the user types in the search line.

Download firmware 6.5 now and enjoy the new features of your PocketBook InkPad Lite e-reader!

