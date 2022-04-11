Good e-Reader

Firmware 6.5 for InkPad Lite: support for OTG devices and many other improvements

Meet the big update for PocketBook InkPad Lite – firmware version 6.5 is already available for installation. With the new software, the device will support USB On-The-Go technology – connecting card readers or external flash memory using an USB OTG cable directly with the e-reader, without a laptop or PC. This feature provides users with a new convenient option of content transferring to the e-reader, without unnecessary connections to additional devices.

Other improvements that are available with firmware 6.5:

  • Books from the Book Store’s Wish List will be displayed on the Main menu – the list of books you are interested in is now always at hand. It will give more comfort while shopping in the bookstore on e-reader.
  • Ability to quickly buy books from your wish list.
  • Quick synchronization of the library with Send-to-PocketBook due to the icon in the upper right corner of the service’s folder.
  • Ability to adjust brightness and color temperature settings separately for Photoframe mode.

The new firmware optimizes the speed of some functions and services:

  • Increased loading speed after switching on.
  • The List of Contents and List of notes will open faster.
  • The speed of opening books in MOBI format has been significantly increased, as well as the speed of comic book files (CBR and CBZ formats).
  • Increased book search speed – the search starts as the user types in the search line.

Download firmware 6.5 now and enjoy the new features of your PocketBook InkPad Lite e-reader!

