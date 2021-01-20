How to load Google Play Books on your Pocketbook e-reader

One of the benefits of the Pocketbook e-reader is that there are multiple ways that you can download ebooks you have purchased from Google Play Books. The vast majority of Pocketbook devices support Adobe DRM, which support EPUB files. Do you want to load in ebooks to your Pocketbook? There are a few different ways you can do this.

The easiest method is download the free PocketBook app on your phone/tablet and sync it with your Play Books account. Then sync your e-reader with your PocketBook Cloud account, and you’ll be good to go. This avenue is the most elegant, because it goes through the entire PB ecosystem, which requires no sideloading.

If you do not have a smartphone or tablet or do not want to download the official Pocketbook apps, there is another method. You need to register an account with Adobe Digital Editions and download the software. Once you have registered an account you have to go the settings menu on your Pocketbook and enter your Adobe ID. Next, you can visit the Google Play ebook purchases page, where it lists all of the titles you have bought. There is three little dots on the bottom right side, and click export as EPUB, it will then download the ebook to your computer. Open Digital Editions and click on Import Book and find the book you have downloaded. Next, plugin your Pocketbook to the PC/MAC with the USB cable and click on Authorize this device/Authorize this computer. You can then right click on the book and it will give you an option to send this DRM-EPUB title to your Pocketbook.



