Remarkable Desktop App can now take notes

A major software update is now available on the Remarkable 2. For the first time, you can work across your paper tablet and computer with handwritten and typed notes. This opens up entirely new possibilities for focused, distraction-free work. That’s not all: the company has also improved the pages in your notebooks, added new gestures, and more.

Connect subscribers can now type and edit notes using the desktop app. You can also create new notebooks or quick sheets, add pages to notebooks, plus export, delete, and organize. Download the app here. The company will also add this functionality to the mobile app soon, giving you the ability to capture ideas and thoughts no matter where you are or what device you’re using.

You can checkout the Remarkable Blog for further use cases for the Desktop App. I think being able to create pages, take notes on the Desktop App, and then sync all of your changes to your Remarkable 2 is a step in the right direction.

