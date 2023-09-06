reMarkable’s Latest Software Update: Know Your Paper Tablet Better

reMarkable has recently released its latest software update – version 3.6. Now, users can discover the features of the paper tablet in all new ways. The newest version also includes improvements, allowing for seamless file sharing, sorting, and exporting.

Version 3.6 can access a tutorial library, “Guides”, via the main menu. The library covers:

Getting started: A six-step tour introducing key functions of the paper tablet.

Features and functionality: Re-enable tooltips, which explain how to locate different features and how they work. It’s highly useful for those who want to explore or familiarize themselves with the latest features.

Touch gestures: It provides an overview of the swipes and taps that users can use to edit, navigate, and multitask on their paper tablet.

“Guides” is a learning hub with lots of useful and valuable tips on how to find focus, get organized, and make the most of the reMarkable paper tablet.

The new version makes exporting notes as SVG or PNG better and more consistent. Earlier, when users would try to export a page containing both handwritten and typed text, it would give a file cropped to just handwritten notes. Now, you can export documents that exactly look like they do on the paper tablet.

Messages you send via email now appear on a separate line, so you can easily distinguish between notes and messages.

In addition, now you can easily select and edit text in the mobile app, particularly for Android users. version 3.6 offers improved support for third-party keyboard apps, text dictation, and word suggestions.

All reMarkable users can access this update and enjoy improvements by following the instructions in the settings menu and updating the apps.