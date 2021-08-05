Fujitsu Quaderno Lamy Stylus Pen Review

Fujitsu has established an official working relationship with Lamy, a German company that has been developing pens for over one hundred years. The Quaderno Lamy Stylus Pen is quite different from the Lamy Al-Star, it is a gunmetal silver color and has a metal lapel clip. This pen is only compatible with the 2nd generation Fujitsu Quaderno A5 and Quaderno A4. Should you buy this stylus?

The Lamy pen designed for the Quaderno is made of metal and weighs 24g, so it is quite hefty and easy to grip. It is gunmetal silver and the top has a cap that has a nice curved lapel, that is bigger than a traditional pen. There is a side button that is located on the pen axis. Five types of functions such as eraser, range selection, and enlargement can be mapped with the Fujitsu software. It is easy to push with your index finger or thumb, and you can push it without changing hands.

The Lamy pen is shipped in a really nice box that has both the Lamy and Fujitsu logo on it. Opening and closing it is controlled by a magnet, it is one of the nicest stylus boxes I have ever seen. Along with the stylus, you get two replacement nibs and also a removal tool.

One of the downsides of this pen, is that it has no eraser on the top of it, instead you have to map the side button to do the erasing for you. The stock Fujitsu Quaderno stylus has an eraser on the top, which is great for those of you that are used to that sort of thing. The benefits? This is a really good build quality, has great heft and is ideal for people who draw on their Quaderno, on a regular basis.





Pros Well designed

Good weight

Better than the stock pen

Made of metal Cons The same as the Al-Star, except color

Expensive

