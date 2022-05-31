Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G offers excellent stylus support

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G might seem like another mid-range smartphone running Android but is unique in that it packs in a stylus. This makes it the only one in its class to be so featured as it is usually the likes of the now-discontinued Samsung Galaxy Note or the current Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that offers a stylus. The exception here is of course the more basic Moto G Stylus priced at $300 and was launched in February 2022. The more recent Moto G Stylus 5G offers a more upmarket feel and markedly better performance.

The Lenovo-owned company has also been almost spot-on with the stylus performance. It comes with enough software support that makes using the stylus a breeze. What is inarguably one of the best features is that you can draw out the stylus and start using it right away even if the phone is locked. Plus, there is also a small button that appears on the display each time the stylus is drawn. The dot offers additional functionalities which can be like taking notes, creating a GIF, launching an app, and so on.

Plus, there is always the option of making annotations on e-books or other digital content when needed. Writing or drawing is also a breeze thanks to the fast 120 Hz refresh rate of the display. On the whole, the stylus performance is smooth and responsive and happens to be one of the biggest positives with the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone.

As for its specs, the phone comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display having a 120 Hz refresh rate. It features an SD 695 chipset at its core which is tied to an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of native storage. The latter again can be ramped up to 1 TB via microSD cards. The phone runs Android 12. For optics, there is the 50 MP primary sensor at the rear along with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. The front gets a 16 MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options onboard include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 5000 mAh battery keeps the lights on and can last more than a day comfortably.

Overall, the Moto G Stylus comes across as a solid performer in the segment. That coupled with the stylus support it comes with makes the smartphone a strong contender for anyone looking for a decent offering in the $500 price range.