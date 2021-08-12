Surface Duo 2 likely to have a beveled camera module

Renders purported to be that of the Surface Duo 2 has been doing the rounds online. However, while the device is expected to retain the overall design of its predecessor, there likely is going to be at least one significant change in the Surface Duo 2 – a beefed-up camera system to redress one of the biggest shortcomings of the first-gen Surface Duo that had an underwhelming camera onboard.

Now, according to Windows United and Jonas Daehnert who are credited with the latest renderings based on information available so far, this poses a huge challenge for the designers. That is because offering better cameras will require the fitment of more elaborate sensors will again require more than the 5 mm depth that each flank of the Surface Duo has to offer.

A more probable solution and one that almost all smartphone manufacturers have been relying on is to protrude outwards. That explains the thick camera module to be seen on almost all frontline smartphone devices and the same shouldn’t be an issue on the Surface Duo 2 either, except when both the displays are pushed all the way back to make both points outwards.

A likely solution to this could be to provide the outward protruding camera module with a beveled edge that is angled towards the hinge. This way, when both the displays are pushed all the way back, the camera module’s outer surface will be lying flush with the display, which makes things seem all the more ergonomic and comfortable.

However, let’s keep in mind these are renderings at best based on leaks, rumors, and speculations. It remains to be seen how the Surface Duo 2 comes out to be in reality when it is eventually introduced by the end of the year, as is being speculated at the moment.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.