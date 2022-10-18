First look at the Fossil Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid E INK Smartwatch

Many of the leading smartwatches out there have a ton of functionality and look great. The Series 8 Apple Watch and Pixel Watch are notable, since they are backed by giant companies. However, most of them in the market, might last a couple of days, and then you have to recharge them. Could we finally get a watch with long battery life, full of smart features and look sexy? Enter the Fossil Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid E INK Smartwatch.

The Gen 6 Hybrid keeps the E Ink screen, customizable watch faces, and basic fitness tracking. Its analog hands still cleverly move out of the way when you’re navigating the dashboard or reading notifications. It adds the ability to measure blood oxygen, a new heart rate sensor, Amazon Alexa, and a redesigned dashboard. It doesn’t have a touchscreen or many smart features its competition has.

The watch has an E INK Carta 0.94-inch display with a resolution of 254ppi. Only the dedicated E INK screen has many of the smart features, but the dial and time are old school You get an estimated week on a single charge, while the Hybrid HR and Skagen Jorn got about two weeks. It retails for around $379 and is available on the Good e-Reader Store.

Product Details Platform: NEUTRA GEN 6 HYBRID SMARTWATCH Case: 44 mm, Stainless Steel Case Color: Black Strap: 22 mm, Interchangeable Strap Material: Stainless Steel Lifestyle: Combines mechanical hands with an always-on e-ink display for a classic, traditional-looking smartwatch. See notifications, activity stats, heart rate, blood oxygen and more. Personalize watch faces to match your style and include the stats you care about most. Includes apps for fitness, timers, alarms, weather, controlling music and more plus Alexa Built in! Health: Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, SPO2 (blood oxygen), and more. Activity modes with tethered GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness needs. Utility: Stay connected with discrete notifications for calls, texts, apps, and calendar events. Never worry about setting the time again with automatic time and time zone syncing. Preloaded Apps: Activity Tracking, Alarm, Amazon Alexa Built In (available in select markets), Data sync with Google Fit and Apple HealthKit on iOS, Music Controller, Notifications, Ring Phone, Sleep Tracking, SPO2, Stopwatch, Timer, Weather, Wellness Dashboard, Workout Tech Specs Operating System: Fossil Hybrid Smartwatches (Hybrid App) Compatibility: Fossil Smartwatches work with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. Supported features may vary between countries with compatibility subject to change. Display: 1.1″ E-ink / 240 x 240 (218 ppi) with backlight Input: 2 Additional Push Buttons (configurable), Home Button Sound/Actuator: Microphone, Vibration Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE Sensors: Accelerometer, Heart Rate Battery: Up to 2 weeks **Based on usage**, Charge Time 60 min to 80% Case Water Resistance: 3 ATM + 10k swim paddle test