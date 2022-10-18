First look at the Fossil Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid E INK Smartwatch

Many of the leading smartwatches out there have a ton of functionality and look great. The Series 8 Apple Watch and Pixel Watch are notable, since they are backed by giant companies. However, most of them in the market, might last a couple of days, and then you have to recharge them. Could we finally get a watch with long battery life, full of smart features and look sexy? Enter the Fossil Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid E INK Smartwatch.
The Gen 6 Hybrid keeps the E Ink screen, customizable watch faces, and basic fitness tracking. Its analog hands still cleverly move out of the way when you’re navigating the dashboard or reading notifications. It adds the ability to measure blood oxygen, a new heart rate sensor, Amazon Alexa, and a redesigned dashboard. It doesn’t have a touchscreen or many smart features its competition has.
The watch has an E INK Carta 0.94-inch display with a resolution of 254ppi. Only the dedicated E INK screen has many of the smart features, but the dial and time are old school You get an estimated week on a single charge, while the Hybrid HR and Skagen Jorn got about two weeks. It retails for around $379 and is available on the Good e-Reader Store.
