E Ink playing card prototype revealed

How about playing cards where the card is in reality a small block of plastic with embedded electronics and an E Ink display on top? Howsoever outrageous that might seem, it has been turned into reality by writer Gareth Branwyn and artist John Bergin, the website BoingBoing reported. However, it isn’t the playing cards that we are so used to. Rather, it is based on Emperor’s Tarot that is there in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Also, while the duo worked hard to replicate the same feel as that of the Emperor’s Tarot in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, it is the psycho-reactive crystal that the Emperor’s Tarot is known to be made out of that proved to be the hardest to replicate in real life. The said psycho-reactive crystal is described in the fictional world as something that enables the Emperor’s Tarot to change its image automatically depending on the ‘shifting influences and circumstances’ something that again has to do with the ‘dark and mysterious energies of “The Warp”‘.

In the end, after they had tried of every possible gimmick they could think of, it is the E Ink display technology that came to their rescue. Watch the short video clip for a better idea of it all.