Eazeye Monitor is powered by natural light

Some people cannot stare at LCD monitors for long durations when working or reading. There are some E INK monitors out there that seek to address this issue, such as the Onyx Boox Mira, Mira Pro and various Dasung products. E INK is fairly pricy, if you want to get the Mira Pro, or the Dasung 253, you will be spending thousands of dollars. A new company is looking into alternative for monitors, it is called Eazeye and it is powered by natural light.

The Eazeye is a 24 inch monitor that will have 1080 P resolution and 75hrz refresh rate, it will be able to display one million different colors. It is designed to be a primary monitor or a secondary one. It can plugin directly into your video card via HDMI and older computers with a VGA port. The monitor comes with a VESA adaptor, so it will work with standard monitor stands. It will also come with a clip-on and screwless stand for easy installation. The reflector panel is really what sets this monitor apart and is detachable, giving you the option to use light from a window located behind the monitor or overhead lighting. The company also has technology similar to a front-lit display on an e-reader. There will be a series of LED lights that project light across the screen and not into your eyes.

The big selling points behind this monitor is that it eliminates eye strain and eye fatigue caused by the traditional and most common display technology, LCDs, without sacrificing a full color display or the specs and functionality of a normal desktop monitor. Ambient light from the window or an overhead light lights up the LCD panel, illuminating the millions of colors on the display. This gives excellent functionality in bright environments and the outdoors with minimal glare, while still retaining a vibrant display in the dark through a built in non-flicker LED bar.

The company plans on selling it for around $500 to $700 when they intend on launching a Kickstarter campaign in early 2023.