Kobo Books to Host Audiobooks From PodToo

PodToo, one of the leading platforms for hosting and distributing audio content, announced it has entered into a partnership with Kobo Books. As part of the deal, audiobook publishers associated with PodToo will henceforth be able to offer their audiobooks on Kobo Books. This will benefit both, as audiobook publishers with PodToo will have access to a whole new market segment comprising the Kobo userbase the world over.

“Audiobooks have long been a cherished way for people to experience books, and at PodToo, we are committed to supporting the creator community by delivering innovative products and services,” said Russell Harrower, CEO of PodToo. “This launch represents a milestone in how we bridge technology, creativity, and accessibility for our users and partners.”

Apart from this, PodToo also announced it had developed the new innovative SecureRSS technology, something that will enable audiobooks to be sold directly through Podcast 2.0 players. Buyers will be able to access or even purchase audiobooks using traditional payments (FIAT) or Bitcoin (Sats). This is going to be possible only with those platforms that have adopted the SecureRSS technology. This will enable buyers to have a seamless listening experience while creators will be able to monetize their content easily, all thanks to the SecureRSS tech.

“TrueFans is excited to partner with PodToo and offer our users the ability to buy audiobooks using either Fiat Currencies or Bitcoin SATs. SecureRSS is a new way to deliver content securely via RSS while protecting the content owners. This opens the door to other forms of protected content such as music, courses and films,” said Sam Sethi Founder and CEO TrueFans.fm.

Apart from partnering with Kobo Books as well as launching the SecureRSS feature, PodToo is all set to launch its new media distribution service in January 2025.