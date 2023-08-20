Amazon App Store no longer available in China

Amazon is sending out e-mails to its users reminding them that the Chinese version of its Android app store has ceased operations since July 17, 2023. Apps and in-app purchases that have been downloaded before will continue to be accessible on customers’ devices, provided they are not manually deleted. However, users of the Chinese variant of the Amazon Appstore will lose the ability to make in-app purchases, acquire new apps, or perform app updates starting from July 17th.

The Amazon Appstore, introduced by Amazon on March 22, 2011, serves as both the official app repository for its Fire OS platform and a reputable third-party app store for Android devices. Presently, the store spans nearly 200 countries. With the incorporation of the Android subsystem into Windows 11, all Windows 11 users now possess the capability to access and install applications via the Amazon Appstore.

Amazon meanwhile didn’t furnish any explanation for its withdrawal from what is considered the world’s largest internet services market comprising of more than a billion users. Several other foreign enterprises too have downed shutters in China recently, something that is attributed to Beijing’s stringent regulations pertaining to data privacy and protection, as well as the intense rivalry posed by domestic contenders, SCMP reported.

In recent times, Amazon has been progressively downsizing its operations in China. In the previous year, the company disclosed its intention to conclude its Kindle e-book service within the country. Commencing from June 30th of this year, Chinese customers have been barred from acquiring new publications. However, they will still retain the ability to access their purchased volumes until June 30th of the following year, in accordance with an announcement on its website.

Amazon, nevertheless, affirmed its official retail platform Amazon.cn, alongside services like Amazon Global Selling, Amazon Global Store, and its cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will continue to be available in the country. According to a report from digital commerce agency TMO Group in February, Amazon secured the 12th position in terms of popularity within China’s e-commerce landscape. This ranking places Amazon significantly behind the leading trio consisting of Taobao, JD.com, and the short video application Douyin.