Amazon has just launched Your Business Bookshelf

The new solution helps businesses cut back on distribution-related administrative work, inventory costs, and time.

The new Your Company Bookshelf, Bookshelf service from Amazon gives American businesses an easy method to acquire and distribute books. Books are chosen, funds are allotted, and beneficiaries are invited to choose books from the organisation’s carefully curated inventory. They can choose between a Kindle eBook, paperback, or hardback book as their chosen format.

Throughout the past year, Amazon has collaborated with businesses in the education, health care, finance, and technology sectors to better understand their challenges with buying books in bulk—the significant costs associated with choosing, organising, and distributing volumes.

Prasanna Somasundaram, director of specialist reading at Amazon Books, reported that your Business Bookshelf eliminates the difficulties generally involved in the process of ordering and distributing book and that organizations on Amazon Business may create a Bookshelf as well as invite recipients to redeem books in only a few minutes thanks to this new feature, all from a single dashboard.

With any of the millions of print books and Kindle eBooks available on Amazon, businesses can customise each Bookshelf for a particular purpose, whether that’s to provide resources for professional development, distribute books to support diversity, facilitate training’s, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The books in a company’s bookshelf, who can access it, and how much money recipients can spend on a book are all completely under the companies control. Receivers can now easily and quickly access all the books and materials they require to learn and develop their skills.

Frequently asked questions:

How do I purchase my order?

With a recognised payment method (Credit/Debit Card or bank account), you finance Your Company Bookshelf through the Amazon Business checkout. Invoice payment is not currently supported. You can add money to your standing balance at any moment or purchase money during the setup of a new Your Company Bookshelf.

How do I set up a bookshelf?

Along with your receivers’ email addresses, you need an Amazon Business account. You may construct your first Your Business Bookshelf by clicking the Get Started button above. Whenever you need help, send an email to bookshelf@amazon.com

Can invitations be sent out more than once?

Invitations are only valid for one Bookcase Voucher claim per person and cannot be shared.

I don’t have a business account on Amazon. Is it still possible for me to create a Your Business Bookshelf?

Use of Your Company Bookshelf requires a free Amazon Business account. Learn more about Amazon Business.

How can I keep track of my spending and make payments?

You specify the number of recipients and the amount given to each recipient when setting up Your Business Library. For instance, a budget of $20,000 would cover 1,000 recipients at $20 each. Reports on the quantity of unanswered invites, redeemed coupons, and unpaid debt are available.

Does the Amazon Tax Exemption Program (ATEP), which my Amazon Business account is a part of, apply to my recipients as well?

No, only the tax status of the recipient’s Amazon account is taken into account. You won’t be required to pay taxes on the funding of the recipients’ vouchers, but you may want to take this into account when choosing the funding amount you’ll give them.

How do returns for books work?

Each recipient order is subject to the standard Amazon.com return procedures. Recipients choose from other books on Your Business Bookshelf after returning any books they purchased with Bookshelf Coupons. Your receiver will have three months to choose another book if a return occurs after the “valid through” date.

What are the privacy guidelines?

Information about individual or business accounts is not shared by Amazon. To learn more, visit Your Company Bookshelf policies.

