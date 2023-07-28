Amazon introduces a feature to inform users about past purchases with safety issues

Amazon is set to unveil a new feature aimed at bolstering customers’ trust in their previous purchases. Known as “Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts,” this personalized alert page will enable users to check if any items they bought on Amazon have been subjected to recalls or possess safety concerns, The Verge reported.

By accessing the new page, customers will find it easier to obtain detailed information about product recalls and explore available options for refunds or returns. Amazon emphasizes its collaboration with manufacturers, brands, and government agencies to ensure the safety of products sold on its platform. In cases where a purchased product is recalled, the company already sends proactive email notifications to its customers. The “Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” page consolidates these communications in one dedicated location.

This move comes amidst heightened scrutiny of Amazon’s responsibility for the products offered by third-party sellers on its marketplace. In 2021, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) filed a lawsuit against Amazon, alleging the company’s failure to report and remove hazardous products, such as hairdryers, hoverboards, and USB cables that could pose risks of fires or injuries.

Amazon has consistently disputed the CPSC’s claims, asserting that it operates as a platform connecting buyers and sellers rather than functioning as a direct seller. The new feature is an attempt by the e-commerce giant to demonstrate transparency, accountability, and a commitment to enhancing customer trust and satisfaction.