Amazon introduces AI image generator to Fire TV, new AI tool to answer user queries

Amazon has officially launched the capability to generate AI-driven images on Fire TV devices. The feature is driven by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, a technology unveiled during the AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November. Similar to other image generators like Stability AI and OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, the Titan model transforms written prompts into images. However, with Fire TV’s AI feature, users can activate it by conversing with Alexa through the TV remote, enabling the creation of images using voice commands.

Also, while the Titan model allows customization of existing images, Fire TV’s feature will not support this capability at the initial launch. Amazon did not provide a timeline for when users would be able to input personal photos into the generator. The image generator is integrated into the Fire TV Ambient Experience, transforming the TV into a smart display featuring backgrounds created by artists or personal photos from an Amazon Photos account. This experience was recently extended to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, following its availability in Amazon’s Omni QLED lineup of Fire TVs.

For example, users can say, “Alexa, create a background of a fairy landscape.” Subsequently, the system generates four images that users can customize further by selecting from various artistic styles such as impressionistic, watercolor, and fantasy. After choosing a final image, users can save and set it as their TV background. This feature is now accessible in the U.S. for users possessing a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series.

New Amazon AI tool to answer buyer’s queries

Amazon has also unveiled a novel artificial intelligence tool designed to answer shoppers’ queries regarding a product. Integrated into Amazon’s mobile app, this innovative feature encourages users to pose questions about a specific item to which the feature swiftly furnishes responses within seconds. Essentially, it condenses information gleaned from product reviews and the listing itself to address user queries.

Maria Boschetti, an Amazon spokesperson, stated in an email, “We’re continuously innovating to enhance customers’ lives, striving to simplify the shopping experience on Amazon. Currently, we are in the testing phase of a new feature driven by generative AI, aiming to assist customers in obtaining answers to frequently asked product-related questions.”

Amazon however is keen to point out that its new AI feature is different from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the latter being largely designed for extended conversational interactions. In contrast, Amazon’s AI feature is aimed at alleviating the need for shoppers to sift through extensive review pages or navigate through detailed listings to acquire information about a product.

Amazon had earlier introduced several AI tools to its platform. For instance, there has been one that helped generate summaries of product reviews so that buyers didn’t have to go through them all manually. That apart, the retailer had also introduced an AI tool that let sellers create product listings as well as generate visuals for advertisements. Beyond this, Amazon has introduced “Q,” an AI chatbot tailored for corporate assistance in daily tasks, and Bedrock, a generative AI service catering to Amazon Web Services customers.