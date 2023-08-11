Amazon providing AI tools to sellers for writing product descriptions

Amazon is providing its sellers with a generative AI tool designed to write product descriptions, The Information reported. This makes for a revolutionary development, one where large language models can be seen making further inroads in the e-commerce segment. The tool will let sellers generate the titles of the product they are selling as well as its description and bullet points simply by entering suitable keywords that best describe their products. The tool is being made available to only a select group of sellers on Amazon at the moment for testing.

That said, the tool is not meant to replace human users entirely. Rather, it would still need to be actively supervised to ensure those fully comply with the strict product description norms set by Amazon. While the AI tool will help the sellers to get product descriptions generated easily, they will still need to be monitored to ensure those are in accordance with the norms set by Amazon on this. Clearly, the goal for Amazon is to ensure that buyers have a consistent and convenient buying experience and can rely on the information provided by the sellers.

Meanwhile, Shopify too has introduced an AI-powered tool for sellers to write product descriptions while Wix is in the process of launching its own AI tool for automating tasks such as creating websites, product descriptions, logo designing, or writing blogs. All of this marks a significant shift in the e-commerce industry where AI and automation technology can be seen making rapid inroads. All of this can save a lot of time on the part of the sellers though it is important to keep a close watch on the proceedings instead of relying entirely on AI tools in getting the job done.