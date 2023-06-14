Amazon to use AI for creating product review summary

Amazon is incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into its shopping app to help users find the right products CNBC reported. The company is currently testing a feature that uses AI to summarize customer reviews on certain products. The summarized reviews provide a brief overview of what shoppers liked and disliked, with a disclaimer that the summary is AI-generated from customer reviews.

For example, a mobile listing for a children’s toy states that buyers have given positive feedback on various aspects, such as the toy’s fun factor, appearance, value, performance, quality, charging, and leakage. However, the summary also highlights negative opinions expressed by the majority of customers, including instances where customers paid a high price for a toy that wasn’t worth it and has issues with quality and charging.

Amazon has been utilizing AI and machine learning for targeted ads and personalized recommendations for a long time. The recent surge of interest in generative AI and chatbots has prompted companies, including Amazon, to further explore the potential of these technologies. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has previously stated that generative AI and large language models have the ability to transform and enhance almost every customer experience.

Mark Wieczorek, technology chief of Amazon marketing agency Fortress Brand, first noticed the feature, and Amazon confirmed that it is currently being tested. The company didn’t provide specific details on how the feature works or which AI models are used for review summarization. The feature that is currently only available in the U.S. might have application in summarizing books and audiobooks as well in future. As it is, generative AI tech like ChatGPT often does a great job summarizing books and can help buyers have an idea of what the book is all about before making a purchase.

Using AI to summarize reviews can be beneficial for shoppers on Amazon, considering the vast number of products available and the extensive volume of reviews. Amazon has introduced features like the one-tap ratings system to simplify the review process for users, allowing them to provide feedback without writing a full review. Some shoppers have even resorted to using chatbots to write reviews on their behalf.

Trust has been a longstanding concern on Amazon, with the presence of fraudulent reviews on the site and other online marketplaces. To combat this issue, many companies have employed a combination of human moderators and automated tools to identify and remove fake reviews.