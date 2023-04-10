Amazon’s long-standing fight against counterfeits

In its 28-year history, Amazon has prioritized customer satisfaction as a cornerstone of its business model. Central to this mission is fostering a sense of trust between customers and the company so as to ensure that when they purchase products from Amazon, they can be confident in the authenticity of the items they receive. Whether sold by Amazon Retail or any of the millions of its independent selling partners, customers expect a seamless and trustworthy shopping experience. As Dharmesh Mehta, Vice President, Worldwide Selling Partner Services mentioned, the retail giant also added its small business partners rely on them to provide a level playing field, free from competition with counterfeiters and other bad actors.

In the past year, Amazon has continued to raise the bar in the area of brand protection. The combination of industry-leading technology and expert knowledge has helped identify and seize over 6 million counterfeit products, preventing them from reaching customers and reselling in the global supply chain. Amazon’s team has worked tirelessly to provide industry-leading tools to rights owners, hold bad actors accountable, and improve customer protection and education. Through robust seller verification, video chat, and machine learning-based detection, Amazon has successfully deterred bad actors from creating new selling accounts. In 2022 alone, over 800,000 attempts to create new selling accounts were stopped, preventing the publication of fraudulent products. This is a significant improvement from 2.5 million attempts in 2021 and 6 million attempts in 2020. As Amazon’s store and product offerings expand, its automated protection technologies and partnership with brands enrolled in Brand Registry have significantly reduced the need for brands to report infringements. In fact, in 2022, the number of valid notices of infringement filed by enrolled brands decreased by over 35 percent, something that can be attributed to the company’s continued focus on innovation and improvements in brand protection programs. The company said they remain committed to earning and maintaining its customers’ trust by ensuring a trustworthy shopping experience, free from competition with bad actors. Collaborating with brands and law enforcement agencies, Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit has successfully taken legal action against more than 1,300 counterfeiters across the U.S., UK, EU, and China, making a significant impact in the fight against counterfeiting. Its efforts have gone beyond just stopping the sale of counterfeit products via its sales network as it has also been working to identify and dismantle counterfeit organizations. This year, the retailer said they were able to prevent the reselling of over 6 million counterfeit products by detecting and seizing them upstream in the supply chain. Amazon has been working closely with government agencies and industry partners to educate consumers on the dangers of counterfeit products. Collaborating with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the company launched marketing campaigns that aimed to educate consumers on safe shopping practices and the risks associated with purchasing counterfeit goods. These campaigns have had a significant impact, reaching over 70 million consumers across the United States.

Amazon said they remain committed to its mission to ensure a safe and trustworthy shopping experience for its customers, free from the harm of counterfeit products. However, what can’t be ignored either is that the fight against counterfeits is an ongoing battle. Amazon said it will continue to innovate and collaborate with industry partners to drive the number of counterfeits in its store to zero.