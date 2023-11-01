Matthew Perry’s Memoir Tops Amazon’s Bestsellers

Matthew Perry’s memoir titled ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing‘ has reached #1 on Amazon’s bestseller list. It was originally published on 1st November 2022 and written by the actor himself. The memoir shot up to the top following his sudden death at the age of 54 on Saturday, 28th October 2023, due to a drowning accident in his jacuzzi.

All his fans, co-stars, and peers have been mourning his passing, sharing tributes worldwide. Some people have also created a memorial outside the West Village building used for exterior shots of Chandler’s apartment building.

The iconic actor best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit show ‘Friends’ openly talked about his long-time addiction and substance abuse in his memoir. He goes into great detail about his struggles, acting career, and time spent during the ‘Friends’ show.

Perry spoke with PEOPLE about his memoir for an October 2022 cover story. “It all flew out of me,” he said regarding the writing process. “It wasn’t that difficult a book to write. It’s a more difficult thing to read because you go, ‘Wow, this is a horrible story.’ But there’s a sense of humor that runs through it.”

He opened up in a recent interview about how he hated watching the show because it reminded him of his ongoing addiction and how it had changed him during the production. All his cast members were supportive and patient with him, and his co-star Jennifer Aniston offered to stay in touch to help if ever needed.

Perry stated that he began drinking at the age of 14 and continued to suffer from addiction. At one point, he took 55 Vicodin pills a day, ended up in a two-month-long coma, and was hospitalized for five months due to a burst colon. It happened from overusing prescription opioids, which he began taking after a 1997 ski accident.

In another interview last year to promote his memoir, he spoke about how he wanted to be remembered “as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker” when he died. He added, “And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That’s what I want.”