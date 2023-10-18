The dark side of Amazon reviews – The shocking truth behind fake ratings and incentivized feedback

Thinking of trusting those glowing Amazon reviews? Think again. A recent investigation by U.K.-based consumer watchdog Which? as reported by The Telegraph exposes a disconcerting trend—some Amazon sellers resort to questionable tactics to boost their star ratings. Shockingly, one in 10 Amazon customers has been lured into providing five-star reviews through incentives like gift cards, refunds, and even free products. Sellers are going the extra mile with email follow-ups, attempting to sway dissatisfied customers into transforming negative reviews into positive ones in exchange for rewards.

This investigation sheds light on the murky side of Amazon’s star-studded product ratings. The practice of bribing customers for favorable reviews raises concerns about the authenticity of the feedback and the potential to mislead unsuspecting shoppers. As the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) proposes new rules to combat fake online reviews, with potential fines of $50,000 per case and restitution for affected consumers, the issue is under scrutiny. The outcome of the proposed rules, expected by the end of 2023, could reshape the landscape of online reviews.

For consumers navigating the e-commerce landscape, caution is advised. While choosing products with high ratings seems like a safe bet, experts recommend considering well-established brands and paying attention to recent reviews for an accurate reflection of product quality. Amazon, in response to these deceptive practices, urges buyers to stay vigilant against seller-offered incentives for positive reviews, as such tactics violate Amazon’s policies. If encountered, buyers are encouraged to report these instances to Amazon to protect fellow consumers from potential deception.